Nikkei falls on bond market worries, Konica Minolta jumps
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls on bond market worries, Konica Minolta jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a near one-week low on Thursday as another rise in
global bond yields kept the market on edge, but Konica Minolta
jumped after it joined a growing list of companies announcing
higher shareholder payouts.
    The Nikkei share average ended 1.0 percent lower to
19,570.24, the weakest closing level since May 8.
    The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 1,591.49 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also dropped 0.8 percent to
14,377.97.
    Konica Minolta soared 12 percent after it announced
a share buyback and dividend hike on top of solid earnings.

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

