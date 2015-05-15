FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rebounds as U.S. rate hike worries recede; Dentsu hits record high
May 15, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rebounds as U.S. rate hike worries recede; Dentsu hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Friday as worries about a U.S. interest rate hike
receded, while companies announcing shareholder returns such as
Dentsu Inc attracted buying.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.8 percent higher at
19,732.92. For the week, it gained 1.8 percent.
    The broader Topix added 1.0 percent to end at
1,607.11 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.0
percent to 14,519.77.
    Dentsu Inc ended up 14 percent at 6,160 yen and
touched a record high of 6,210 yen during intraday trade, after
announcing a share buyback plan and raising its dividend
outlook. It contributed a hefty 29.78 points to the Nikkei
index, the largest on the main board. It was also the
second-biggest percentage gainer.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

