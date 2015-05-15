Nikkei rebounds as U.S. rate hike worries recede; Dentsu hits record high

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Friday as worries about a U.S. interest rate hike receded, while companies announcing shareholder returns such as Dentsu Inc attracted buying. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.8 percent higher at 19,732.92. For the week, it gained 1.8 percent. The broader Topix added 1.0 percent to end at 1,607.11 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.0 percent to 14,519.77. Dentsu Inc ended up 14 percent at 6,160 yen and touched a record high of 6,210 yen during intraday trade, after announcing a share buyback plan and raising its dividend outlook. It contributed a hefty 29.78 points to the Nikkei index, the largest on the main board. It was also the second-biggest percentage gainer. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)