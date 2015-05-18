FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to near 3-week high, insurers support; Dai-ichi soars
May 18, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises to near 3-week high, insurers support; Dai-ichi soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday to a near 3-week high, bolstered by gains in the
insurance sector after Dai-ichi Life announced higher
shareholder payouts.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.8 percent higher at
19,890.27, the highest closing level since April 28.
    The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,626.66 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 1.2 percent
to 14,697.02.
    The market was focused on a launch on Monday of a large
mutual fund by Nomura Securities. The size of the mutual fund,
which focuses on Japanese equities with higher shareholder
returns, is expected to be more than 50 billion yen ($417.8
million), traders said.
    Nomura, which is expected to announce details at 0800 GMT, 
declined to comment on the size.
    ($1 = 119.6800 yen)

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
