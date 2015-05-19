FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises for 3rd day on Wall St, higher shareholder returns
May 19, 2015

Nikkei rises for 3rd day on Wall St, higher shareholder returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to a
three-week high on Tuesday thanks to Wall Street's record close
and a surge in companies announcing higher shareholder returns. 
    The Nikkei share average gained for a third-straight
session, ending up 0.7 percent at 20,026.38 points, the highest
close since April 28.
    The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,633.33, the
highest closing price since November 2007.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to
14,760.97.
    

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)

