Nikkei rises for 3rd day on Wall St, higher shareholder returns

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to a three-week high on Tuesday thanks to Wall Street's record close and a surge in companies announcing higher shareholder returns. The Nikkei share average gained for a third-straight session, ending up 0.7 percent at 20,026.38 points, the highest close since April 28. The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,633.33, the highest closing price since November 2007. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 14,760.97. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)