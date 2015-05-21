FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei flat after hitting 15-year high as market awaits BOJ
May 21, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei flat after hitting 15-year high as market awaits BOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended
flat on Thursday after hitting a fresh 15-year high as investors
took profits ahead of  the Bank Of Japan's two-day policy
meeting on Friday.
    The Nikkei 225 ended up 0.03 percent at 20,202.87,
marginally higher. The index has risen for five straight days,
the longest daily winning streak in three months.
    The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,646.80 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 0.2 percent to
14,892.69.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

