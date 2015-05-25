FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei gains for 7th day on optimism over shareholder returns
May 25, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei gains for 7th day on optimism over shareholder returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a seventh day and closed at a fresh 15-year high on Monday,
helped by ongoing optimism for higher shareholder returns and
the recovering economy.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.7 percent higher at
20,413.77, the highest level since April 2000.
    The benchmark has gained 4.3 percent over the past seven
days, the longest winning streak since last December.
    The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,659.15,
with only 2.05 billion shares changing hands, the lowest in a
month.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
15,006.17.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

