May 29, 2015 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises for 11th day on hopes for better shareholder returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for an eleventh day on Friday on hopes for better shareholder
returns, but gains were limited as investors stayed cautious
against imminent profit-taking. 
    The Nikkei average ended 0.1 percent higher to
20,563.15 points, hitting another 15-year closing high. The
11-day winning streak is the longest since February 1988.
    For the week, it gained 1.5 percent, and for the month, it
rose 5.3 percent, the fifth straight month of gains.
    The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,673.65,
adding 5.1 percent this month. Volume was heavy, with 3.29
billion shares changing hands, the biggest since early November.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was nearly flat at
15,121.12.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

