#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei snaps 12-day winning streak as market cautious against recent rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a 12-day winning streak on Tuesday, with traders citing
profit-taking by hedge funds after the market's strong run-up. 
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.1 percent lower at 20,543.19
points after traversing positive and negative territory.
    The benchmark ended its longest winning streak since
February 1988. During that run, it gained 5.1 percent, largely
on hopes for better shareholder returns.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,674.21
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.3
percent to 15,119.19.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

