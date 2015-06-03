FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls on profit-taking after long rally; real estate stocks hit
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls on profit-taking after long rally; real estate stocks hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Wednesday
as investors booked profits from the market's longest rally in
nearly three decades, with interest-rate sensitive stocks under
the strongest pressure after bond yields rose globally.
     The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent lower at
20,473.51 points. The market had rallied for 12 straight
sessions until Monday, its longest winning streak since 1988.
    The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,669.99 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
15,074.78.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.