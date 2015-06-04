FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises slightly, insurers gain on higher bond yields
June 4, 2015 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises slightly, insurers gain on higher bond yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eked
out its first gains in three sessions on Thursday, with insurers
leading the way on higher Japanese and global bond yields,
though rising volatility in bond prices kept many investors
cautious.
    The Nikkei 225 rose 0.1 percent to 20,488.19, not
far from its 15-year high of 20,655.33 hit a week ago.
    Online retailer Rakuten dived 6.2 percent on its
plan to issue new shares to raise about 188 billion yen ($1.5
billion) and to use 90 percent of the proceeds for debt
repayment.
    The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,673.89 and  
  the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to
15,104.62.

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

