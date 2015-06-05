FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges down as market focuses on U.S. jobs data
June 5, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei edges down as market focuses on U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday as investors grew cautious before the release of U.S.
jobs data later in the day that might give a clue to the timing
of an increase in U.S. interest rates.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.1 percent lower at 20,460.90
points, moving away from a 15-year high of 20,655.33 hit nearly
a week ago.
    For the week, the index shed 0.5 percent, snapping a
three-week winning streak.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,667.06
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to
15,049.51.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

