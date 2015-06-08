FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends nearly flat after concern U.S. rates could rise in Sept
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ends nearly flat after concern U.S. rates could rise in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended
nearly flat after trading lower on Monday following strong U.S.
jobs data that stoked concerns the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates as early as September.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.02 percent lower at 20,457.19
after dropping to as low as 20,359.06, the weakest intraday
level since May 25.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,661.99
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
15,010.20.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
