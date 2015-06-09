FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts biggest fall in nearly a month on Fed, Greece anxiety
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei posts biggest fall in nearly a month on Fed, Greece anxiety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
posted its biggest loss in almost a month on Tuesday, hurt by
the prospect of an early U.S. rate hike and uncertainty over
whether Greece can clinch a deal with creditors and avoid
default.
    The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 20,096.30, the
biggest fall since May 14. For the first time this year, the
index has declined three days in a row.
    The broader Topix fell 1.7 percent to 1,634.37 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 1.7 percent, to a
three-week low of 14,759.85.
    Exporter shares were pressured as the yen bounced back from
Monday's 13-year low while recent gainers such as insurers and
banks also fell.    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.