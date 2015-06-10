FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei extends loss into fourth day on yen's sudden revival
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei extends loss into fourth day on yen's sudden revival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a three-week low on Wednesday and suffered its fourth
consecutive losing session as the yen surged following comments
from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
    The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 20,046.36, its lowest
close since May 19, erasing earlier gains as the yen jumped
after Kuroda said its effective exchange rate is unlikely to
weaken further.
    The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,628.23 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to
14,699.93.
    Turnover in the Tokyo Stock Exchange was about 15 percent
above the average in the last 100 days at 2.941 trillion yen.
.
    

 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.