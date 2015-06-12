Nikkei edges up in choppy trade; falls 0.3 pct for the week

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on Friday, but trading remained choppy throughout the day as investors were cautious after another turn for the worse in Greece's debt talks. The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent higher at 20,407.08 after moving in and out of negative territory. For the week, the index fell 0.3 percent. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,651.48 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 14,903.36. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)