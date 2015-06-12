FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges up in choppy trade; falls 0.3 pct for the week
June 12, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei edges up in choppy trade; falls 0.3 pct for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged up on
Friday, but trading remained choppy throughout the day as
investors were cautious after another turn for the worse in
Greece's debt talks.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent higher at
20,407.08 after moving in and out of negative territory. For the
week, the index fell 0.3 percent.
    The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,651.48 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to
14,903.36.
        

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
