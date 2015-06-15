FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese shares end flat, capped by Greece concerns and nerves over Fed outlook
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Japanese shares end flat, capped by Greece concerns and nerves over Fed outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices ended
little changed in thin trade on Monday as worries over the
deadlock between Greece and its creditors and caution ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee meeting
discouraged buying.
    The Nikkei share average fell 0.1 percent to
20,387.79 points, though it recovered from the day's low of
20,205.10, erasing most of its losses as investors remained
generally bullish on the market's outlook.
    The broader Topix ended flat at 1,651.92, recouping
an earlier loss of 0.8 percent, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 was also flat at 14,904.91. Turnover was the lowest
since early April and more than 20 percent below the average in
the last 100 days.
         

 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
