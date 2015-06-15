Japanese shares end flat, capped by Greece concerns and nerves over Fed outlook

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices ended little changed in thin trade on Monday as worries over the deadlock between Greece and its creditors and caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee meeting discouraged buying. The Nikkei share average fell 0.1 percent to 20,387.79 points, though it recovered from the day's low of 20,205.10, erasing most of its losses as investors remained generally bullish on the market's outlook. The broader Topix ended flat at 1,651.92, recouping an earlier loss of 0.8 percent, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 14,904.91. Turnover was the lowest since early April and more than 20 percent below the average in the last 100 days. (Editing by Kim Coghill)