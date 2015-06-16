FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips on Greece, Fed worry; Toyota pares losses after share-plan vote
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei slips on Greece, Fed worry; Toyota pares losses after share-plan vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slipped on
Tuesday as Greece teetered on the brink of a default, while
investors kept a wary watch for clues on the pace of U.S. rate
increases as the Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy-setting
meeting later in the day.
    The Nikkei share average fell 0.6 percent to
20,257.94 while the broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to
1,639.86 in thin trade volume with turnover more than 10
percent below the average in the last 100 days.
    Toyota Motor shares pared much of their losses to
end 0.2 percent down after shareholders approved the automaker'
s controversial plan to issue a new class of shares at its
annual general meeting.
    But some market players said the move, which was opposed by
some foreign investors as favouring docile Japanese retail
investors over other shareholders, could sap investors'
enthusiasm on corporate governance reforms in Japan.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

