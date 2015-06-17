FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei dips in choppy trade ahead of Fed, touches 1-week low
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei dips in choppy trade ahead of Fed, touches 1-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slipped to a
one-week low in choppy trade on Wednesday, as jittery investors
awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
due later in the day.
    Lingering concerns over a potential Greek debt default also
continued to suppress appetite for riskier assets.
    The Nikkei share average declined 0.2 percent to
20,219.27 points after dropping to 20,137.33 at one point - its
lowest since June 10.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,633.70
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to
14,740.56.
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.