Nikkei rebounds from one-month low, still posts third weekly loss
June 19, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rebounds from one-month low, still posts third weekly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japanese shares prices rebounded
from one-month low on Friday, taking heart from rises in global
shares on the Fed's cautious rates and economic outlook, but
they posted the third straight weekly decline.
    The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 20,174.24, bouncing
off one-month low of 19,990.55 set on Thursday. Turnover was 
2.96 trillion yen, more than 10 percent above the average during
the 100 past days.
    The market showed limited reaction after the Bank of Japan
maintained its policy unchanged as expected.
    The short-selling ratio hit a record high of 38.3 percent on
Thursday, suggesting speculators are likely to have a big short
position to cover, giving support for the market.
    On the week, the Nikkei was down 1.1 percent on the week.
    The broader Topix index rose 0.9 percent to 1,631.01
but was down 1.2 percent on the week.
    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
