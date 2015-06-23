FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 15-yr high on Greece debt hopes, government growth plan
June 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei hits 15-yr high on Greece debt hopes, government growth plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh 15-year high on Tuesday as hopes grew for progress in
Greek debt talks and lifted stocks, such as banks, that had
suffered recent declines.
    Sentiment was also boosted by a weaker yen and an outline
for a strategy to boost Japan's growth potential that the
government unveiled late on Monday.
    The Nikkei share average closed up 1.87 percent at
an intraday peak of 20,809.42, its highest since 2000.
    The broader Topix rose 1.7 percent to 1,676.40.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.66 percent
to 15,128.63.

 (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

