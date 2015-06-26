FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops on caution over Greece, up for the week
June 26, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei drops on caution over Greece, up for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average slipped
on Friday as investors opted for caution while waiting to see
whether Greece can clinch a deal over weekend to avert a
default, but Japan's benchmark index still its posted first
weekly gain in four weeks.
    The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 20,706.15 though it
was up 2.6 percent on the week. 
    The Nikkei volatility index rose to 18.5 percent 
from a 10-month low of 16.4 percent hit earlier in the week,
reflecting nervousness over Greece, though the level of
volatility is still very low by historical standard.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,667.03
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
15,032.58.
    

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

