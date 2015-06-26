Nikkei drops on caution over Greece, up for the week

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average slipped on Friday as investors opted for caution while waiting to see whether Greece can clinch a deal over weekend to avert a default, but Japan's benchmark index still its posted first weekly gain in four weeks. The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 20,706.15 though it was up 2.6 percent on the week. The Nikkei volatility index rose to 18.5 percent from a 10-month low of 16.4 percent hit earlier in the week, reflecting nervousness over Greece, though the level of volatility is still very low by historical standard. The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,667.03 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to 15,032.58. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)