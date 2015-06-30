Nikkei rebounds amid caution on Greece; Sony dives on fundraising plan

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday after posting its second-biggest daily drop this year in the previous session, but the market remained cautious over developments in Greece, while Sony Corp tumbled after it announced a fundraising plan. The Nikkei share average ended 0.6 percent higher at 20,235.73. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,630.40 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to 14,716.19. Sony said it planned to raise up to 440 billion yen ($3.6 billion) by issuing new shares and convertible bonds to invest in its fast-growing image sensors business. It dived 8.3 percent to a near three-month low and was the second most traded stock by turnover. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)