#Market News
July 3, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei inches up as banking shares rise, Greek vote awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
inched up on Friday, paring earlier losses thanks to gains by
banking sector shares and other large-caps, although caution
ahead of a weekend Greek national vote limited overall action.
    Banking stocks rose across the board, lifted by a report
that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will create
targets this fall to reduce cross-shareholdings.
    The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to
20,539.79 after losing as much as 0.4 percent.
    The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,652.09.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to
14,925.02.

 (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
