Nikkei slips after Greece vote, Topix hits 7-week low
July 6, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei slips after Greece vote, Topix hits 7-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped after a Greek vote to reject austerity measures raised
fear Greece could be forced to leave the euro, putting more
strains on the European economy and currency union.
    The Nikkei fell 2.1 percent to 20,112.12, with banks
and financial shares sold heavily on the spectre of falls in
bond yields and on concerns about their potential exposure to
Europe.
    The broader Topix fell as low as 1,614.80, its
lowest level since late May and ended down 1.9 percent at
1,620.36.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.9 percent to
14,645.08.
    

 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

