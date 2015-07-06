Nikkei slips after Greece vote, Topix hits 7-week low

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped after a Greek vote to reject austerity measures raised fear Greece could be forced to leave the euro, putting more strains on the European economy and currency union. The Nikkei fell 2.1 percent to 20,112.12, with banks and financial shares sold heavily on the spectre of falls in bond yields and on concerns about their potential exposure to Europe. The broader Topix fell as low as 1,614.80, its lowest level since late May and ended down 1.9 percent at 1,620.36. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.9 percent to 14,645.08. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)