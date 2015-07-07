FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei up on bargain hunting but China worries cap rise
July 7, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei up on bargain hunting but China worries cap rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Tuesday as bargain hunters stepped in a day after
Greek angst triggered a sharp fall, but uncertainty over China's
efforts to rescue its slumping stock market capped further
gains.
    The Nikkei share average gained 1.3 percent to
20,376.59, after tumbling 2.1 percent the previous day in a
knee-jerk reaction to rejection of austerity measures by Greek
voters.
    The broader Topix rose 1 percent to 1,637.23 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1 percent to
14,788.86.

 (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

