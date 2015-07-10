FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei dragged down by Fast Retailing, but China gains limit losses
July 10, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei dragged down by Fast Retailing, but China gains limit losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average edged
down on Friday, hit by sharp losses in index-heavyweight Fast
Retailing Co on its weak domestic sales outlook for the
current quarter
    A second-day rally by China markets helped limit the
decline, however, as the Nikkei share average shed 0.4
percent to 19,779.83 in choppy trade. For the week, the Nikkei
declined 3.7 percent, the biggest weekly drop since last
October.
    The broader Topix index outperformed, rising 0.2
percent to 1,583.55.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to
14,312.51.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

