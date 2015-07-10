Nikkei dragged down by Fast Retailing, but China gains limit losses

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average edged down on Friday, hit by sharp losses in index-heavyweight Fast Retailing Co on its weak domestic sales outlook for the current quarter A second-day rally by China markets helped limit the decline, however, as the Nikkei share average shed 0.4 percent to 19,779.83 in choppy trade. For the week, the Nikkei declined 3.7 percent, the biggest weekly drop since last October. The broader Topix index outperformed, rising 0.2 percent to 1,583.55. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 14,312.51. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)