Nikkei snaps 6-day winning streak, hit by drops in Apple-related shares
July 22, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei snaps 6-day winning streak, hit by drops in Apple-related shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japanese shares snapped a six-day
winning streak on Wednesday, pressured by declines on Wall
Street with Apple Inc -related stocks stumbling after
the tech giant's revenue forecast missed market expectations. 
    The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 percent lower at
20,593.67. During the previous six days, the benchmark added
more than 5 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 1,655.37,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.1 percent to
14,938.20.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
