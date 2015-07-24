FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls to 1-1/2 week low on weak China PMI, U.S. earnings
July 24, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls to 1-1/2 week low on weak China PMI, U.S. earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell to a 1-1/2
week low on Friday, dragged down by an economic survey that
showed weak manufacturing activity in China, while equally
dismal corporate earnings in the U.S. added to the gloom.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.7 percent lower at
20,544.53, the lowest closing level since July 15. The index
closed out the week with a 0.5 percent loss.
    The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 1,655.86, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.6 percent to
14,929.07. 

 (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

