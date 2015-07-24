Nikkei falls to 1-1/2 week low on weak China PMI, U.S. earnings

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell to a 1-1/2 week low on Friday, dragged down by an economic survey that showed weak manufacturing activity in China, while equally dismal corporate earnings in the U.S. added to the gloom. The Nikkei share average ended 0.7 percent lower at 20,544.53, the lowest closing level since July 15. The index closed out the week with a 0.5 percent loss. The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 1,655.86, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.6 percent to 14,929.07. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)