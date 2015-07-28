FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rebounds from 2-week low as Chinese shares pare losses
July 28, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rebounds from 2-week low as Chinese shares pare losses

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a more than two-week low hit earlier in the session as Chinese shares pared losses.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent in the afternoon after falling to as low as 20,070.62 in morning trade, the lowest level since July 13.

The CSI300 index was down 1.0 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 2.5 percent in the afternoon. The indexes were down 5 percent earlier.

The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,633.23 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 14,729.20. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

