Nikkei edges lower as Fanuc, Tokyo Electron weigh; Fed in focus

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday hit by sharp falls in Fanuc Corp and Tokyo Electron after they cut their full-year forecasts, while the market awaited a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.1 percent to 20,302.91.

The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,633.94 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 14,742.01.

The Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later in the day with markets divided on whether it will take a hawkish or dovish stance.