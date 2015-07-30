FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei nears 1-week high after Fed, strong blue-chip earnings
July 30, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei nears 1-week high after Fed, strong blue-chip earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei share average rose sharply on Thursday to a near one-week high as investors in export focused firms took heart from the Federal Reserve’s upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy, and strong earnings posted by blue-chips like Hitachi and Nintendo.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.1 percent higher at 20,522.83, the highest closing level since July 24. It snapped a four-day losing streak.

The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,647.21 in heavy trade, with 2.60 billion shares changing hands, the highest volume since July 10.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 14,859.33.

Hitachi Ltd jumped 6.5 percent after its pre-tax profit soared 23.2 percent to 142.6 billion yen for the April-June quarter.

Nintendo Co surged 8.3 percent after it booked a profit for the first quarter, defying market expectations.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

