Nikkei rises on solid corporate earnings; calmer China market aids sentiment
July 31, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises on solid corporate earnings; calmer China market aids sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday as investors took heart from strong Japanese quarterly corporate earnings, while they took comfort from less volatile Chinese share moves.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.3 percent to 20,585.24 after traversing positive and negative territory. For the week, the index rose 0.2 percent while it added 1.7 percent during July.

The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent on Friday to 1,659.52 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to 14,961.66. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

