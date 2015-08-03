FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei retreats on China worries, but pares losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slipped on Monday, with the Nikkei average snapping a three-day winning streak, as a barrage of mostly positive earning reports failed to dispel growing concerns over a slowdown in China’s economy.

The Nikkei average dropped as much as 0.9 percent and but pared much of the losses, thanks to buying in the late afternoon, to end 0.2 percent down at 20.548.11. The broader Topix index closed flat at 1,659.60.

Steelmakers were worst hit, with Kobe Steel dropping 4.2 percent and Nisshin Steel shedding 9.7 percent.

A failure at the weekend by ministers of 12 Pacific Rim countries to reach a free trade pact - the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - also soured sentiment, some market players said. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

