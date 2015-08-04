FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ticks down, Apple suppliers underperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday on weakness in manufacturing activity in China and the United States, prompting investors to rotate out of cyclicals to defensive stocks such as drugmakers.

Suppliers to Apple Inc tumbled as the tech giant’s shares hit six-month lows, continuing a downward trend in place since its earnings two weeks ago. TDK Corp fell 5.9 percent while Taiyo Yuden fell 3.6 percent.

The benchmark average fell as much as 0.5 percent and closed at 20,520.36, down 0.1 percent. The broader Topix was flat at 1,659.83.

Mitsubishi Corp and IHI fell 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, after their earnings disappointed investors.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
