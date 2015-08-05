FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rebounds on some positive earnings but Fast Retailing sinks
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rebounds on some positive earnings but Fast Retailing sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average posted modest gains on Wednesday as stronger earnings buoyed construction firms and real estate developers, but Toyota Motor and other cyclical shares buckled under concerns about slower global growth.

Construction firms were helped by earnings from Kajima Corp , which rose more than 6 percent to a nine-year high after reporting April-June operating profit rose 76 percent.

The benchmark Nikkei average gained 0.5 percent to 20,614.06, after advancing as much as 1 percent to hit its a two-week high of 20,715.48.

The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,665.85, with turnover rising above 3 trillion yen ($24.12 billion), the highest level in almost a month.

But Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing shed 4.7 percent after the Uniqlo clothing chain operator said its domestic store sales fell in July for the second straight month.

$1 = 124.3900 yen Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.