Nikkei rises on China gains; Topix hits 8-year high

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Monday, as investors took confidence from gains in Shanghai’s main index, shaking off fears over declining China exports revealed by data released at the weekend.

The Nikkei average rose 0.4 percent to 20,808.69.

The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to close at an 8-year high of 1,691.29, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.6 percent to 15,251.93.

Shares of telecoms company KDDI closed up 4.4 percent while Yokogawa Electric gained 6.3 percent after both companies reported strong quarterly earnings following the market close on Friday. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)