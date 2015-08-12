FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls to 2-week low as China pushes yuan lower
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls to 2-week low as China pushes yuan lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell to two-week lows on Wednesday after the Chinese central bank lowered the yuan for a second day, fanning more worries of slowing growth in China and hitting China-related shares.

The Nikkei average fell 1.6 percent to 20,392.77 hitting its lowest level in two weeks and logging its biggest fall in more than a month.

The broader Topix fell 1.3 percent to 1,665.75 in heavy trading volume, with turnover reaching more than 3 trillion yen, about 25 percent above the average in the past year.

Steelmakers led big losses among China-related shares while exporters were hit and inbound tourism-related shares also slumped.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
