Nikkei edges down on profit-taking, market digests yuan move

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down on Friday amid profit-taking and falling oil prices that generated selling in shares tied to commodities.

The Nikkei average fell 0.4 percent to 20,519.45 for a weekly loss of 1 percent. The broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to close at 1,664.46, ending the week down by 0.9 percent.

Subsiding fears of continued weakness in the Chinese yuan allowed for a rebound in shares tied to inbound tourism as cosmetics maker Shiseido Co Ltd gained 2.2 percent and Laox Co Ltd gained 6.9 percent. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)