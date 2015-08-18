FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei turns negative as weakness in Asian stocks dampen mood
#Market News
August 18, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei turns negative as weakness in Asian stocks dampen mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei gave up early gains on Tuesday afternoon hurt by futures markets and weakness in Asian shares, with investors remaining risk-averse amid worries about a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.2 percent to 20,586.25 in mid-afternoon trade, surrendering all of its modest gains in early trade.

Selling in Nikkei futures in late morning trade weighed on the market. Index-heavyweight stocks led the losses, with Fast Retailing Co falling 1.6 percent and SoftBank Group Corp dropping 0.8 percent, taking 35 points and 7 points off the Nikkei index, respectively.

On the other hand, the broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,673.99 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 15,076.21. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

