Nikkei falls to over 5-wk low on China share drop; Toshiba shines

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks dropped to a more than five-week low on Wednesday, widening earlier losses, as a slide in Chinese shares raised concerns about the stability of the Chinese economy.

The Nikkei share average dropped 1.6 percent to 20,222.63, its lowest closing level since July 13 and the biggest daily percentage drop in six weeks.

Toshiba Corp however outperformed, jumping 7.7 percent after announcing a new board to improve corporate governance.

The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,648.48 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent to 14,828.58. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)