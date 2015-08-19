FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls to over 5-wk low on China share drop; Toshiba shines
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls to over 5-wk low on China share drop; Toshiba shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks dropped to a more than five-week low on Wednesday, widening earlier losses, as a slide in Chinese shares raised concerns about the stability of the Chinese economy.

The Nikkei share average dropped 1.6 percent to 20,222.63, its lowest closing level since July 13 and the biggest daily percentage drop in six weeks.

Toshiba Corp however outperformed, jumping 7.7 percent after announcing a new board to improve corporate governance.

The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,648.48 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent to 14,828.58. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.