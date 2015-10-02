FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei flat in subdued trade before US jobs data; falls for 3rd week
October 2, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei flat in subdued trade before US jobs data; falls for 3rd week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended flat in thin trade on Friday as investors were reluctant to take large positions before a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.02 percent to 17,725.13. For the week, it dropped 0.9 percent, falling for the third straight week.

The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,444.92, with 1.887 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since Sept. 14. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.1 percent to 12,927.84. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

