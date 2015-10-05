FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises to 2-week high on fading U.S. rate hike prospects, signs of progress in trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to more than a two-week high on Monday as chances of an imminent U.S. rate hike appeared to fade after downbeat U.S. jobs data, while signs of progress in trade negotiations between Pacific nations boosted overall sentiment.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.6 percent to 18,005.49, the highest closing level since Sept. 18.

The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,463.92 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.4 percent to 13,111.73.

