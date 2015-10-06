FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as investors' risk appetites return
October 6, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises as investors' risk appetites return

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday as risk appetites increased on news of a basic agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and on fading expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates this year.

The Nikkei share average gained 1 percent to 18,186.10, closing above 18,000 points for a second consecutive day.

Japan’s steel companies led the day’s gains, adding 3 percent to the Topix subindex for iron and steel with Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal gaining 4 percent and JFE Holdings 2.9 percent.

The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to close at 1,475.84 with all but five of its 33 subindexes in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.8 percent to 13,221.78. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

