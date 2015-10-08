FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls 1 pct on weak data, profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls 1 pct on weak data, profit-taking

Joshua Hunt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks snapped a six-session winning streak on Thursday, as main indexes were hit by weak machinery orders data and profit taking.

The Nikkei share average fell 1 percent to 18,141.17.

The retail and airline sectors both outperformed in recent sessions and were among the hardest hit on Thursday. The topix subindex for retail shed 3.3 percent while the air transport subindex fell 3.4 percent.

The broader Topix lost 0.8 percent to close at 1,481.40 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.8 percent to 13,269.57. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.