Nikkei climbs to fresh 7-mth high as yen eases

* Nikkei rises above 9,700 to hit new seven-mth high * Exporters gain on yen fall to 9-month low vs dollar By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average rose to a fresh seven-month high on Monday, extending this month's gains of more than 10 percent, as exporters climbed after the yen continued to tumble against the against the dollar. Strength in the yen this year has helped batter Japanese exporters' earnings, which have also been hit by supply disruptions caused by last year's massive earthquake and flooding in Thailand. "Most companies will benefit from this (weaker yen) situation," said Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS. "But the retail and oil sectors might be negatively affected." The Nikkei added 0.6 percent to 9,704.99, on track for its best February performance since 1991. The broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to 842.26. Exporters that found higher ground included Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Sony Corp, Canon Inc, and Toshiba Corp. They gained between 1.6 and 3.8 percent. The yen was trading at nine-month lows against the dollar on Monday and has lost about 4 percent against the dollar since Feb. 14 when the Bank of Japan announced further easing steps. Nomura Securities compiled a list of Japanese companies that will benefit the most from the yen's easing, choosing firms that have extended their global reach in recent years and with limited downside risk to earnings forecasts. Among thems were industrial electronics companies Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp as well as Hitachi Construction Machinery, Mitsui Chemicals Inc , PVC resins and soda maker Kaneka Corp, electric motor maker Yaskawa Electric Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The Nikkei has risen 14.8 percent this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euro and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England, But some investors were buying protection against a sharp pullback, with the Nikkei volatility index up 5.9 percent. BNP Paribas recommended investors sell call options on Nikkei dividend futures because their potential upside would be limited after they tracked the Nikkei higher, and buy a put spread on the Nikkei to guard against a potential market correction.