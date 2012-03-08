Nikkei climbs 1.3 pct to near 9,700, ends losing run

* Nikkei gains on upbeat U.S. jobs report, Greece optimism * Financial, exporters, Apple suppliers in demand By Dominic Lau TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.3 percent to near 9,700 on Thursday, on course to snap a three-day losing streak, boosted by an upbeat U.S. private-sector jobs report and optimism that Greece will complete its debt restructuring. A Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Federal Reserve is considering a new type of mortgage and Treasury bond-buying programme, which is known as quantitative easing (QE), also lifted sentiment, with financials and exporters among the best performers on the Tokyo stock exchange. Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank, gained 3.3 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.7 percent and Mizuho Financial Group advanced 2.2 percent. "In the next two or three months, QE 2.5 or QE 3-lite is possible, and the fact that there is less concern of a strong yen, then we can be more bullish towards the middle of this year," said BNP Paribas equity strategist Shun Maruyama. Maruyama has a target of 10,000 for the Nikkei by mid-2012, representing an upside of 3.1 percent from the current level. By the midday break, the Nikkei gained 121.93 points to 9,697.99 after losing 2.1 percent in the previous three sessions on concerns over slowing global growth and that Greece might not meet its deadline for debt restructuring. Reflecting that, the Nikkei volatility index eased 6.1 percent. The lower the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite. The slow stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator, looked set to give a bullish signal, indicating the Nikkei could be trending higher. Trading volume on the Nikkei after the morning session was 50.5 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. The U.S. private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000 and reinforcing views that the U.S. economic recovery is gaining traction. The ADP report came ahead of the government's more comprehensive monthly report on the labour market on Friday. On Wednesday, major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors, making it increasingly likely that the deal will be approved and clear the way for a bailout package to avert an immediate default on its debt. APPLE SUPPLIERS, EXPORTERS IN DEMAND Japan's technology companies that are part of the Apple Inc supply chain gained broadly after the Silicon Valley company took the wraps off a faster 4G-equipped iPad. Renesas Electronics Corp rose 2.9 percent, Seiko Epson Corp added 0.7 percent and Toshiba Corp gained 2.1 percent. Chipmaker Ibiden Co Ltd and electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd put on 1.4 and 1.6 percent, respectively. The better sentiment, as well as a softer yen, also increased the appeal of Japanese exporters, with Toyota Motor Corp up 2.3 percent, TDK Corp adding 1.8 percent and Canon Inc gaining 2.2 percent. The broader Topix index rose 1.3 percent to 833.40. Societe Generale remained upbeat on Japanese equities despite this year's rally. "The Japanese equity risk premium has started to decrease from its recent all-time high level. However, the upside potential on Japanese equities remains high, as their valuation (including the risk premium itself) remains attractive," it said in a note. Highlighting the appetite for Japanese stocks, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign investors bought a net 164.9 billion ($2.04 billion) worth of Japanese shares last week, the 10th straight week of their net buying after they sold 3 trillion yen worth of stocks in July-December. In terms of valuations, the Topix carries a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.97, much cheaper than the S&P 500's 1.96 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.36, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed. The Nikkei is up more than 14 percent this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets. March, the final month of Japan's fiscal year, tends to be the strongest month for the Nikkei, with an average monthly rise of 1.43 percent for the index between 1972 and 2011.