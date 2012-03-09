Nikkei rises 1.5 pct to 7-month high on Greece, yen

* Nikkei up on Greek debt-swap progress * Exporters ride on coattails of weaker yen By Dominic Lau TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.5 percent to a fresh seven-month high on Friday, edging near 10,000, after Greece closed its bond-swap offer to private creditors successfully, key to securing an international bailout to avoid a messy default. A weaker yen also boosted Japanese exporters, with Canon Inc up 1.2 percent, Toyota Motor Corp adding 2.1 percent, Honda Motor Co gaining 2.6 percent and Mazda Motor Corp up 3.9 percent. By the midday break, the Nikkei was up 150.73 points at 9,919.69 , while the broader Topix advanced 1.4 percent to 847.47. "What we are seeing is that SQ (March's settlement of options and futures) is part of it but also the beta rally continues in Japan," a trader at a foreign brokerage said. "We are still finding people who are underweight. They missed the Japan rally, so in a sense they are playing a catch-up trade." The slow Stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator, gave a bullish signal, indicating the Nikkei could trend higher, while another technical indicator, moving average convergence-divergence, also looked set to turn bullish. Nikkei's trading volume after the morning session was 24 percent above its full daily average for the past 90 days, because of the settlement of March options and futures. The benchmark Nikkei is up more than 17 percent this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets. The yen, on the other hand, has lost more than 6 percent against the greenback this year. "We are seeing some Topix Core 30 blue chip buying," another trader said. "The flows in some sense are being distorted by SQ." "On the negative side, people will not be too heavily invested before the non-farm payrolls." Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 210,000 jobs were created in the United States in February compared with 243,000 new jobs in January, while the unemployment rate is seen at 8.3 percent, unchanged from the January rate. CLOSING IN ON 10,000? Shoichiro Yamauchi, technical analyst at Nomura, said the Nikkei may reach his short-term target of 10,500 in April. "The correction phase is continuing ... The advance/decline ratio shows the market is still overheated," he said. Stock valuations on the Nikkei at Thursday's close imply a five-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate for the index as a whole of 0.9 percent, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth will be 0.9 percent every year over that five-year period, on a compound basis. It was minus 0.8 percent eight weeks ago. Implied five-year EPS CAGR on S&P 500 is 3.7 percent. Among other gainers was Toray Industries Ltd, up 2.7 percent, after the Nikkei business daily reported that the synthetic fibre maker planned to increase its carbon fiber production by 50 percent by 2015/16.