Nikkei rises 1.5 pct to 7-month high on Greece, yen
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 3:01 AM / in 6 years

Nikkei rises 1.5 pct to 7-month high on Greece, yen

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Nikkei up on Greek debt-swap progress
    * Exporters ride on coattails of weaker yen

    By Dominic Lau	
    TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - 	
    Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.5 percent to a fresh
seven-month high on Friday, edging near 10,000, after Greece
closed its bond-swap offer to private creditors successfully,
key to securing an international bailout to avoid a messy
default.	
    A weaker yen also boosted Japanese exporters, with Canon Inc
 up 1.2 percent, Toyota Motor Corp adding 2.1
percent, Honda Motor Co gaining 2.6 percent and Mazda
Motor Corp up 3.9 percent.	
    By the midday break, the Nikkei was up 150.73 points
at 9,919.69 , while the broader Topix advanced
1.4 percent to 847.47.	
    "What we are seeing is that SQ (March's settlement of
options and futures) is part of it but also the beta rally
continues in Japan," a trader at a foreign brokerage said.	
    "We are still finding people who are underweight. They
missed the Japan rally, so in a sense they are playing a
catch-up trade."	
    The slow Stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator, gave
a bullish signal, indicating the Nikkei could trend higher,
while another technical indicator, moving average
convergence-divergence, also looked set to turn bullish.	
    Nikkei's trading volume after the morning session was 24
percent above its full daily average for the past 90 days,
because of the settlement of March options and futures.	
    The benchmark Nikkei is up more than 17 percent this year,
buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative
monetary policies by global central banks that have sent
investors back into risk assets.	
    The yen, on the other hand, has lost more than 6
percent against the greenback this year.	
    "We are seeing some Topix Core 30 blue chip
buying," another trader said. "The flows in some sense are being
distorted by SQ."	
    "On the negative side, people will not be too heavily
invested before the non-farm payrolls."	
    Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 210,000 jobs were
created in the United States in February compared with 243,000
new jobs in January, while the unemployment rate is seen at 8.3
percent, unchanged from the January rate.	
    	
    CLOSING IN ON 10,000?	
    Shoichiro Yamauchi, technical analyst at Nomura, said the
Nikkei may reach his short-term target of 10,500 in April.	
    "The correction phase is continuing ... The advance/decline
ratio shows the market is still overheated," he said.	
    Stock valuations on the Nikkei at Thursday's close imply a
five-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate for the
index as a whole of 0.9 percent, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine showed.	
    That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth
will be 0.9 percent every year over that five-year period, on a
compound basis. It was minus 0.8 percent eight weeks ago.	
    Implied five-year EPS CAGR on S&P 500 is 3.7 percent.
   	
    Among other gainers was Toray Industries Ltd, up
2.7 percent, after the Nikkei business daily reported that the
synthetic fibre maker planned to increase its carbon fiber
production by 50 percent by 2015/16.

