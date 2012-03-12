FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei breaches 10,000 to fresh 7-month high
March 12, 2012
March 12, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 6 years ago

Nikkei breaches 10,000 to fresh 7-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nikkei boosted by U.S. jobs data
    * Pulls back on profit-taking but still up 0.2 pct
    * Steelmakers strong on weak yen, China demand

    TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share
average broke above 10,000 to a fresh seven-month high 
 on Monday, boosted by another robust U.S. jobs report that
signalled a strengthening U.S. economic recovery, while
technical factors pointed to the index heading higher.	
    Friday's non-farm payrolls data also lifted the dollar as
far as 82.64 yen, its highest in nearly 11 months,
boosting the appeal of Japanese exporters' stocks to investors.	
    The weaker yen combined with improving Chinese demand and
the prospects of lower iron ore prices to make steelmakers one
of the top-performing sectors, up 0.8 percent.	
    JFE Holdings Inc climbed 2 percent, Kyoei Steel Ltd
 advanced 1.3 percent and Kobe Steel Ltd rose
2.3 percent. 	
    The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 9,948.07, after
climbing as high as 10,021.51, its highest since early August,
before succumbing to profit-taking.	
    "Despite the fact that the yen did weaken quite considerably
over the weekend, it is a little bit surprising to see there is
no follow-through in equities as much today," said Stefan
Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in
Tokyo.	
    "But I think it's understandable that investors are waiting
ahead of the BOJ and FOMC tomorrow, even though it does appear
expectations are for very little action," he said, referring to
policy-setting meetings by the Bank of Japan and the U.S.
Federal Reserve.	
    Bullish signals from slow stochastics and the moving average
convergence-divergence, both short-term momentum indicators,
reinforced the positive fundamentals.	
    Global equities have been buoyed by a run of strong U.S.
economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global
central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets.  	
    But Nomura expected a short-term setback for the Nikkei
after rallying more than 17 percent since the start of the year.	
    "Owing to a lack of temporal corrections, we expect Japanese
equities to correct to as low as 9,400-9,500 in the near term,
but to head for 10,200-10,500 by around April as they wrap up
the three-leg uptrend launched in November last year," Nomura
said in a note.	
    The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 849.39 on
Monday.

