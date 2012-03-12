Nikkei pares gains after breaking above 10,000

* Nikkei boosted by U.S. jobs data * Pulls back on profit-taking but still up 0.3 pct * Steelmakers strong on weak yen, China demand By Dominic Lau TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed on Monday as a third month of robust U.S. jobs data underscored the case for a strengthening U.S. economic recovery, although the index pared some gains after hitting a fresh 7-month high above 10,000. The yen's weakening to near 11-month lows against the dollar on the back of Friday's non-farm payrolls data was a major support for the market, though not as much as some had expected. "Despite the fact that the yen did weaken quite considerably over the weekend, it is a little bit surprising to see there is no follow-through in equities as much today," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. "But I think it's understandable that investors are waiting ahead of the BOJ and FOMC tomorrow, even though it does appear expectations are for very little action," he said. The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy review on Monday and the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday. By the midday break, the Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 9,960.79. It succumbed to profit-taking after climbing as high as 10,021.51, its highest level since early August. Although the index has failed to hold above 10,000 for a second session in a row, technical charts show bullish signals from slow stochastics and the moving average convergence-divergence, both short-term momentum indicators. Steelmakers were one of the top performing sectors, helped by the weaker yen, improving Chinese demand and prospects of lower iron ore prices. JFE Holdings Inc climbed 1.9 percent and Kobe Steel Ltd rose 3.8 percent. Global equities have been buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets. Nomura expects a short-term setback for the Nikkei as it has rallied around 18 percent since the start of the year. "Owing to a lack of temporal corrections, we expect Japanese equities to correct to as low as 9,400-9,500 in the near term, but to head for 10,200-10,500 by around April as they wrap up the three-leg uptrend launched in November last year," Nomura said in a note. Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan, said she expected any pullback on the Nikkei would likely be shallow after the dollar reached an 11-month high of 82.64 yen on Friday. "It depends on how long your investment horizon is. I think there is good momentum. If we have a pullback, it will be time to buy," she said. "There might be overbought signal. If you are in for the short-term, it's a little bit risky." The Nikkei volatility index, Japan's fear gauge, slipped 2.8 percent. The lower the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 849.54 on Monday. Trading volume on the main board after the morning session was 59 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.