Nikkei slips after breaking above 10,000
March 12, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 6 years ago

Nikkei slips after breaking above 10,000

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share
average slipped on Monday after breaking above 10,000 to a fresh
seven-month high as investors locked in profits after the index
rallied 3.7 percent in the previous two sessions and more than
17 percent so far this year.	
    The yen's weakening to near an 11-month low against the
dollar on the back of Friday's robust U.S. jobs data offered
support to the market.     	
    The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 9,889.86 after
climbing as high as 10,021.51, its highest level since early
August last year. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to
845.28.

