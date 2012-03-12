Nikkei slips after breaking above 10,000

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Monday after breaking above 10,000 to a fresh seven-month high as investors locked in profits after the index rallied 3.7 percent in the previous two sessions and more than 17 percent so far this year. The yen's weakening to near an 11-month low against the dollar on the back of Friday's robust U.S. jobs data offered support to the market. The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 9,889.86 after climbing as high as 10,021.51, its highest level since early August last year. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 845.28.